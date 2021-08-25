Flood-related deaths in Humphreys County rises to 19

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Humphrey County Sheriff Chris Davis said the number of deaths due to Saturday's catastrophic flooding has risen to 19.

"You have to remember, these are people we know. These are people’s families that we know. These are people that we grew up with. These are just people of our small county and it’s very close to us," Davis said during a press conference on Tuesday.

In memory of the lives lost this weekend, Gov. Bill Lee has called for the flags at the state capitol to fly at half-staff until Friday. Lee signed an executive order on Wednesday morning to provide additional relief efforts for the community and support for the Humphreys County School District.

Today I signed EO85. This order provides relief to Tennesseans affected by the deadly floods in western Middle TN by facilitating additional relief efforts & supporting the Humphreys County School District.https://t.co/6YRUzM68Zf pic.twitter.com/nnrACh0EIo — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 25, 2021

Damage assessments are still ongoing, but as of Tuesday night, more than 500 homes were impacted by the flooding. In total, 509 homes were identified, 271 of them were destroyed, 160 had major damage, 28 had minor damage, and 19 were affected by some damage. Eight public facilities and 44 commercial properties were also impacted.

In just hours, 17 inches of rain fell on Humphreys County, smashing the state's 24-hour rainfall record.

As of Tuesday night, three residents were still considered missing. At the reunification center, which has since been closed, 139 families were reunited since the floodwaters overtook the town.

The flooding was so drastic in Waverly, the city was only accessible by boat for much of Saturday. The city is still under a boil water advisory and an 8 p.m. curfew.