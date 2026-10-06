Four teens charged in death of North Nashville teen; family hopes son's story can spark change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For six weeks, the family of 16-year-old Cameron Frierson waited for answers after the North Nashville teenager was shot and killed following a high school football game.

Now, Metro Nashville Police say four teens have been charged in connection with his death, bringing what Cameron's parents call an important step toward justice, even as they continue to mourn the loss of their son.

"Being a hard worker, being a respectful young man, someone that brought joy, laughter," Cameron's father, Chris Frierson, said. "You know that he was someone's son, brother, nephew, grandson."

His parents describe Cameron as the kind of teenager who left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Recently, they were reminded of that through a story shared by a young woman who encountered Cameron at a bus stop.

"She said he was so respectful. He was the nicest person she probably met in a long time, and he made sure she got on the bus," Chris Frierson recalled.

But on the night of Aug. 21, everything changed.

Chris Frierson said his final conversation with his son was a simple one before Cameron headed out to a high school football game.

"I told him, I said, 'Clean up before you go,' and then he left. I said, ' You need some money.' He was like, 'No.' I was like, 'I love you,'" he said.

Hours later, police said multiple shots were fired from a vehicle near Herman Street and 25th Avenue North. Cameron was struck and later died after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Following a six-week investigation, Metro Nashville Police announced the arrests of four suspects.

"Yeah, I was excited. I'm very happy," Chris Frierson said of learning about the arrests.

Investigators say all four suspects were inside the vehicle when the shots were fired.

Jon'quavous Johns-Collins, Marcelle Stem Jr., Lil Tay Webster and Zachkeius Brown are charged in Juvenile Court with criminal homicide and engaging in a criminal conspiracy. Johns-Collins is now 18 but was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Police say detectives are still working to determine a motive.

Cameron's mother, Brittany Frierson, said she believes the suspects should face serious consequences.

"At their age, they did do an adult crime. And they should have to face adult time for those adult crimes no matter what their age was, just because murder is serious," she said.

Still, the Friersons say the arrests do not erase their loss.

"I don't have hatred, but at the end of the day, that's not gonna bring Cameron back," Chris Frierson said.

Instead, the family hopes Cameron's story will leave a lasting impact and prevent other young people from making choices that lead to gun violence.

"His story, I already done saved multiple kids, that we know that," Chris Frierson said. "Of course our friends, family, and people that are in his age group, they understand it."

As the criminal case moves forward, Cameron's parents say they plan to follow it through trial and sentencing. At the same time, they want their son remembered for the life he lived, not the way he died.

"Million-dollar kid. Long live Cameron forever. Sixteen," Chris Frierson said.

The Frierson family says they hope Cameron's story serves as a warning about the consequences of gun violence and helps prevent another family from experiencing the same heartbreak.