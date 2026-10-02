4 teens arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old after football game at nearby Pearl-Cohn High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four teens are in custody after a 16-year-old was gunned down following a football game at nearby Pearl-Cohn High School in August.

Metro police announced Friday that detectives arrested the four teens in the Aug. 21 killing of Cameron Frierson.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen killed in drive-by shooting

Police identify teen killed in drive by shooting

Police identified the suspects as Jon'quavous Johns-Collins, 18, (who was 17 at the time of the shooting), Marcelle Stem Jr., 17, Lil Tay Webster, 17, and Zachkeius Brown, 16.

The four teens were charged in juvenile court and face charges of criminal homicide and engaging in a criminal conspiracy.

On the night of the shooting, witnesses said a white sedan with tinted windows was driving down Herman Street near 25th Avenue North when someone in a car started firing multiple shots.

Police said their investigation showed the four teens were inside a car from which multiple shots were fired at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Officers responded and found Frierson in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Detectives continue to explore the motive for the gunfire.