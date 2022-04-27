Franklin officer set to return home from Florida after battle with COVID-19

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a months-long battle with COVID-19, a Franklin police officer is officially coming home.

The community has come together to support Officer Sean Finn as he's been treated for COVID-19 down in Florida. On Wednesday he will be flying back to Middle Tennessee.

Officer Finn has been hospitalized for months, first being treated for severe pneumonia back in January.

He was put on a ventilator and he eventually needed an ECMO machine.

Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases after the holidays, the decision was made to fly Finn to Florida where there was an ECMO available.

During Tuesday night's Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, it was announced Finn will be flown home on a private jet, which was donated to to help ease his return.

The city of Franklin will be live streaming his arrival at the Nashville International Airport at 1:30 p.m.

On top of all of that there will be a police, fire, Tennessee Highway Patrol and honor guard escort.