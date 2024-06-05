Gulch construction crew caught violating Metro Nashville codes by working Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Complaints from neighbors in the Gulch led to Metro Codes placing a construction project located at 915 Division Street on hold for now.

Crew members with Yates Construction were caught working outside of the designated hours on a Sunday morning, so a “Stop Work Order” was issued Wednesday.

Neighbors filed at least 3 complaints Sunday morning between 8 and 8:30 a.m. through Hub Nashville. All of them were questioning why it was happening. Metro Codes even sharing with NewsChannel 5 a picture of crews working early that morning in the Gulch.

Some of those people who submitted complaints say that work on a Sunday morning was “ridiculous” and added Yates continues to be a nuisance.

The order was issued by Metro Codes because, they prohibit any contractor from working between midnight Saturday and midnight Sunday.

"At night and over the weekends probably just a little insensitive for the people that live around here and already have to deal with it during the week," Gulch resident Joanna Helm said.

Yates Construction tells NewsChannel 5 this was a scheduling mistake; work from Saturday was pushed back because of weather. Management adds, there shouldn’t have been crews working Sunday, so when they found out they stopped it.

Helm hopes this doesn't happen again.

"I can understand wanting some peace and quiet on a Sunday especially because Nashville is already a loud city to begin with," Helm added.

The “Stop Work Order” will remain in place until Monday, June 10, and if workers are caught working during that time, Metro can take the case to court.

Yates is developing a residential tower and retail space at the site.

This is the third time NewsChannel 5 has received complaints about this project so far this year.

In January, a “Stop Work Order” was issued when part of the road collapsed, shutting down that stretch. In February, some type of oil from a crane came spewing down onto nearby cars and restaurants.