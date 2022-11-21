Have your thoughts heard on stadium proposal for East Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have an opinion about the potential new stadium? Now is your chance to share it. Monday night at East Nashville High School's auditorium there will be a chance for public comment on the stadium proposal.

"The East Bank Stadium Committee will lead the Metro Council's efforts to gather information related to any potential legislation concerning the East Bank stadium and related infrastructure," the city's website said.

Keep in mind, nothing is finalized for this project yet.

A big pro for supporters of the new stadium is that it could increase tourism.

Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. CEO Butch Spyridon said they fully support the project.

He pointed to it bringing in more money, which he said could ultimately pay for improvements to schools, roads and more.

For perspective, renovating the current stadium would cost $1.8 billion. Building a new one would cost $2 billion, but relies on a hotel-motel tax hike to pay for it. That still needs to be approved.

The public comment meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. This is the first meeting of five that are scheduled over the next three weeks.

