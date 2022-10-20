He served and protected the community. Now they're helping him.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Hendersonville community is rallying around an officer who was diagnosed with cancer.

He spent years serving and protecting the community he loves. Now that community is returning the favor.

Officer Danny Ellis fell while mounting a tv and hurt his shoulder. But then, doctors found something worse — a brain tumor. It turns out it was cancerous.

At Moby Dicky's restaurant, Dicky Moran is doing a fundraiser for the officer and his family.

"They’re all one big family, and they’re here for each other, so we’re here for them," Moran said.

This hits close to home for Moran: his son is also an officer with the force. He’s met a lot of the officers who come to the restaurant to eat.

"I know they’re going to really step up for him," Moran said.

Customer Barry Zollman said he wants to support in any way he can.

"We send our thoughts and prayers out. Those guys do so much for the community obviously, and I think a lot of people take that for granted," Zollman said. "These guys are out there serving and protecting us every day, and so not only to his family, but the family of police officers and the communities around. We want to get behind that and support him."

It's a tight-knit community that wants to help Officer Ellis with medical bills.

"To hear what’s going on locally here in this community, with this officer, our hearts and prayers go out to him and the family," Zollman said.

Dicky hopes Officer Ellis and his family will feel the love and support.

"So we’re here for them," Moran said.

To make it easier, he said patrons can donate on their credit cards when checking out. You can also donate on this Facebook link which has been verified by the police department.

In addition, this Saturday, the police department is doing a car wash to raise money too. It's from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hendersonville Police Department headquarters, and it’s open to the public.