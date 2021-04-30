Health leaders encouraging Nashvillians to get vaccinated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local health leaders are not backing down on their push to get more Nashvillians vaccinated. Currently, the Volunteer State ranks 47 out of 50 states in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Friday, Nashville General Hospital, Meharry Medical College and the Davidson County Delegation will come together to urge folks to get their vaccine.

They say as elected officials and healthcare leaders, it is imperative they encourage the citizens of Nashville and Davidson County to get vaccinated so that we can freely go to church, music venues, restaurants and back to work, safely. Dr. James Hildreth, of Meharry Medical College, and Tennessee State Rep. Vincent Dixie will be a few of the people speaking out at a press event later today.

Roughly 41% of adults have been vaccinated from COVID-19 in Tennessee, versus the national average of 50.4%.

The more people that get vaccinated, the less concern there is about the potential of another surge of the virus.