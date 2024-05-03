Here are your options for parking, avoiding traffic ahead of Morgan Wallen, Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend, close to 60,000 will fill Nissan Stadium each night for Morgan Wallen.

It's the first concert at the venue this year, so expect lots of country music fans and lots of traffic.

With the nearly sold out concerts this weekend, plus a Predators game and potential rain on the way, figuring out your plan now will save you a headache later.

Transportation officials say your best bet is to walk, bike, ride the WeGo bus, or take an Uber to the show.

If you need to drive, get there early and plan where you're going to park. Learn more about your parking options.

With construction, parking at Nissan Stadium is limited. You can only buy those spots in advance.

While you can find nearby parking at La Quinta next door, be prepared to pay $100. More affordable, but farther, options, include the parking garages downtown.

"Expect delays," said Don Aaron with Metro Police. "Don't think that after the show, you can get in your car, get to the interstate, and get home in 10 minutes."

MNPD says they'll do their best to clear it, but roads will be clogged due to road closures like Woodland St. Bridge and normal weekend traffic.

Keep in mind, certain WeGo routes will detour because of the concert traffic.

You can find maps and transportation information from Nissan Stadium.