Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, February 21

NES says no rolling blackouts expected despite cold snap in Middle Tennessee

With cold weather settling in, many Middle Tennesseans are reminded of the rolling blackouts three Decembers ago during a severe cold snap. That was a first for the Tennessee Valley Authority since its inception during the Great Depression.

A Clarksville-area family enjoys their snow days by harnessing a little 'horse power'

When snow falls in a neighborhood, sure, cars still rule the roads. You might even find a few kids pumping their bike pedals. But for the Chandler family, they'd much rather harness some horsepower for some snow day fun.

Salvation Army Nashville sends officers to help Kentucky flood survivors

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed another death in devastating floods seen across the commonwealth.

It now brings the death toll to 15 people. It's said to be the worst flooding the state has had in more than 40 years.