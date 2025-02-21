Watch Now
Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, February 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

NES says no rolling blackouts expected despite cold snap in Middle Tennessee

With cold weather settling in, many Middle Tennesseans are reminded of the rolling blackouts three Decembers ago during a severe cold snap. That was a first for the Tennessee Valley Authority since its inception during the Great Depression.

A Clarksville-area family enjoys their snow days by harnessing a little 'horse power'

When snow falls in a neighborhood, sure, cars still rule the roads. You might even find a few kids pumping their bike pedals. But for the Chandler family, they'd much rather harness some horsepower for some snow day fun.

Salvation Army Nashville sends officers to help Kentucky flood survivors

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed another death in devastating floods seen across the commonwealth.

It now brings the death toll to 15 people. It's said to be the worst flooding the state has had in more than 40 years.

'The greatest gift that I can give,' Non-profit launches a wheelchair dance class

Breaking barriers and moving to the beat! One local dance company is making it possible for young people in wheelchairs to move and groove like everyone else. Good for your mental health, good for your physical health and good for your dose of positive news today. I hope you check out what they're doing!

-Rebecca Schleicher

