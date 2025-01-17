Watch Now
Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, January 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to end your week catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

TSU's director of bands removed from position effective immediately

The Band Director of the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands has beenremoved from his position, Tennessee State University announced on Thursday.

Lawmakers in the penalty box? New Tenn. House rules take aim at maintaining decorum, eliminating voice votes

Tennessee Republican leaders have repeatedly said they want more decorum and fewer distractions this legislative session. That's why they have a new slate of rules they adopted for lawmakers and the general public.

Here's a rundown of some of the new rules.

More than 400 employees impacted by closure of Perdue Farms Monterey plant

Perdue Foods has announced it will close its Monterey facility on March 28, 2025. As a result, 433 positions will be eliminated.

After years of hearing 'no,' this Lipscomb player finally heard a 'yes'

A lesson in never giving up: Jack's story will have you believing dreams really can come true. It's so uplifting to hear those around him talk about his determination and then to see it rewarded. Not many teens would email coaches every week just to hear a 'no,' but Jack did. And eventually, it all pays off.

-Rebecca Schleicher

