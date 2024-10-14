NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, October 14.

One killed, nine others injured in shooting near TSU on homecoming weekend

One person died and nine others were injured near the Tennessee State University campus while the school celebrated its homecoming on Saturday, October 12.

Long-time customers say goodbye to Smokin' Thighs

For the last day, Smokin' Thighs turned on their signs and opened the patio for customers to sit down and enjoy their famous smoked chicken.

Walk the Talk at Centennial raises awareness for violent crime deaths

The names on the Children's Memory Garden monument are children who died too soon due to violent crimes. You Have the Power's Walk the Talk began where the monument stands. The organization's founder, Andrea Conte, spoke before the walk.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.