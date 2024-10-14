NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, October 14.
One killed, nine others injured in shooting near TSU on homecoming weekend
One person died and nine others were injured near the Tennessee State University campus while the school celebrated its homecoming on Saturday, October 12.
Long-time customers say goodbye to Smokin' Thighs
For the last day, Smokin' Thighs turned on their signs and opened the patio for customers to sit down and enjoy their famous smoked chicken.
Walk the Talk at Centennial raises awareness for violent crime deaths
The names on the Children's Memory Garden monument are children who died too soon due to violent crimes. You Have the Power's Walk the Talk began where the monument stands. The organization's founder, Andrea Conte, spoke before the walk.
For people of my generation, in our younger days we spent part of our weekends watching music shows like American Bandstand and Soul Train. That was before the age of music videos. Several years before Soul Train was syndicated out of Chicago, another syndicated R&B show was taped in Nashville at NewsChannel 5. Night Train aired in the 60s and included what may have been the first TV appearance for legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Forrest Sanders has another great look back at station history.
-Lelan Statom