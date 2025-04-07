Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, April 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

TN Dept. of Heath confirm 10 lives lost in severe weather last week

The Tennessee Department of Health has now confirmed 10 people have died in weather related events last week.

In their latest update they noted the latest report on damages and relief efforts. They say it will take some time for water to recede and for a full assessment. For some areas, it could take weeks.

Oak Grove neighborhood homes flood from storms

After storms shook the neighborhood off Man O' War Drive, Juan Camacho needed to get home. Cars couldn't make it down the road, so a friend from his unit at Fort Campbell brought a boat to help him paddle there.

Pollinator Protection: Shelbyville beekeeper offers to rehome bee swarms

It was a tough winter for bees across the country, and industry experts are raising concerns after hundreds of millions of them died.

While many researchers are working to determine the cause, a local beekeeper in Shelbyville is helping preserve the bees that are still alive by offering to rehome some.

