Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, February 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Mother shares difficulties of burying her son after random shooting

Senseless and uncalled for that's the response from Montie Smith dealing with the hard loss of her son.

"I don't hate you god says not to hate anyone but I'll never forgive you," said Smith.

The man who killed him didn't know anything about his five children. Smith pulled what's left of her son, Chris Smith, off of her walls to tell us.

Army soldier's husband, another woman charged in stabbing death of 23-year-old Ft. Campbell soldier

Two people have been arrested in the death of an army soldier who was found dead in her Clarksville apartment less than a year ago.

Clarksville police say the first person arrested in this case is a 35-year-old woman named Sofia Rodas. She's facing charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Gov. Lee set to deliver 7th State of the State address on Monday

Governor Bill Lee is set to deliver his seventh state of the state address as part of a joint session in the House chambers.

In his preview of the address, the governor stated, "Tennesseans will hear how the state is innovating to ensure Tennessee remains a beacon of opportunity, security & freedom for all."