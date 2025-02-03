Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, February 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.
Former Pearl-Cohn teacher killed in D.C. plane crash remembered by students
A brilliant, kind, and compassionate soul. That's how the community is remembering a Clarksville native that was killed in the D.C. plane crash.
Sarah Best left a legacy here in Middle Tennessee.
Super Bowling Sunday: Families impacted by Down Syndrome hit the lanes in Hendersonville
Next Sunday millions of Americans will be gathering around their TVs watching the Superbowl.
This Sunday, a special super bowling event brought together some Tennessee families who share a common bond, Down Syndrome.
Trial set to begin for Megan Boswell charged with 1-year-old daughter's death
It's been almost five years since Sullivan County mother Megan Boswell was charged in her daughter's death. Boswell's trial for the murder of 15-month old Evelyn Boswell begins Monday. It's expected to last several weeks.
In February 2020, an Amber Alert went out as authorities searched the Tri-Cities in the eastern part of the state for the little girl. Ultimately her body was found one month later on family property.
With new technology comes new ways to help people. This story shows a great use of AI that is starting to be rolled out in Tennessee. This one can help those who may be blind, deaf or neurodiverse navigate the Tennessee State Library and Archives from an app on their smart phone.
-Lelan Statom