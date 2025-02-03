Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, February 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Former Pearl-Cohn teacher killed in D.C. plane crash remembered by students

A brilliant, kind, and compassionate soul. That's how the community is remembering a Clarksville native that was killed in the D.C. plane crash.

Sarah Best left a legacy here in Middle Tennessee.

Super Bowling Sunday: Families impacted by Down Syndrome hit the lanes in Hendersonville

Next Sunday millions of Americans will be gathering around their TVs watching the Superbowl.

This Sunday, a special super bowling event brought together some Tennessee families who share a common bond, Down Syndrome.

Trial set to begin for Megan Boswell charged with 1-year-old daughter's death

It's been almost five years since Sullivan County mother Megan Boswell was charged in her daughter's death. Boswell's trial for the murder of 15-month old Evelyn Boswell begins Monday. It's expected to last several weeks.

In February 2020, an Amber Alert went out as authorities searched the Tri-Cities in the eastern part of the state for the little girl. Ultimately her body was found one month later on family property.