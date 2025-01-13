Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, January 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your week catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.
We find out what goes into closing schools in Wilson County
Wilson County is one of several schools closing Monday because of road conditions and in order to make that decision school district leaders consider several factors.
Hope on the Row: How one local nonprofit cares for people in the cold
With this week bringing cold temperatures, it can be a hard time for people without a home.
That's why Ava Suppelsa, along with several volunteers, gives out clothes and food to anyone who needs it through her nonprofit Hope on the Row.
Snowfall brings neighbors together inside Germantown business
As road crews start to clear the snow away, businesses and venues are starting to reopen. Some businesses like Germantown Café make an effort to stay open through the snowfall.
While the business shortened some of its hours, the owners believe it's important to keep the doors open for their neighbors and the neighborhood.
We all know Dolly Parton as a Tennessee treasure, I believe Mr. Jimmy Wren might join her. In honoring his 101st birthday, we got to know this WWII veteran and Orlinda native. His stories are captivating, and he'll leave you in stitches. Enjoy this story from Chris Davis and photojournalist, Catherine Steward.
