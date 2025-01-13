Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, January 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your week catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

We find out what goes into closing schools in Wilson County

Wilson County is one of several schools closing Monday because of road conditions and in order to make that decision school district leaders consider several factors.

Hope on the Row: How one local nonprofit cares for people in the cold

With this week bringing cold temperatures, it can be a hard time for people without a home.

That's why Ava Suppelsa, along with several volunteers, gives out clothes and food to anyone who needs it through her nonprofit Hope on the Row.

Snowfall brings neighbors together inside Germantown business

As road crews start to clear the snow away, businesses and venues are starting to reopen. Some businesses like Germantown Café make an effort to stay open through the snowfall.

While the business shortened some of its hours, the owners believe it's important to keep the doors open for their neighbors and the neighborhood.