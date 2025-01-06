Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, January 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Storm 5 Alert issued from 4 a.m. through noon on Monday with slick roads possible

Monday morning cold air will race back into the Mid-South which will likely lead to a Flash Freeze. Remaining moisture is expected to change to snow which could impact your Monday morning commute.

Clarksville's temporary warming shelter brings people in from the cold and needs volunteers

With those dropping temperatures comes a need for life-saving homeless shelters and a need for volunteers.

Nissan and Titans surprise stadium construction worker with brand new car

Between the pouring rain, cold temperatures, and final score, Sunday's game at Nissan Stadium might be one some people would like to forget.

However, that's not the case for everyone who attended.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.