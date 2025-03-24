Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, March 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!
Murfreesboro man shot and killed after aiming shotgun at police Sunday
Murfreesboro police say a man is dead after an officer involved shooting in broad daylight Sunday. The TBI is leading the investigation into what happened.
Health officials report the first case of measles is in Middle Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed its first measles case this year in Middle Tennessee.
Health officials only identified the person as a resident and didn't specify whether it was an adult or a child. The likely source of the infection is being investigated, health officials said.
Postal service members rally amid talks of privatization
For 250 years, postal carriers have played a vital role in delivering letters, packages, and communication to cities and towns.
Outside of the post office on Broadway, Anthony Lauderdale spoke to the crowd.
Owning a small business is not for the faint of heart, especially in this economy. Jason Lamb's story with Uncle Pete reminds us of where our dollars are spent truly impacts our community and neighbors. But beware -- you'll be hungry for some home cookin' after watching this story!
-Carrie Sharp