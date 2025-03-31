Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, March 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

With severe weather forecasted for this week, it's important to stay prepared

Another severe weather threat is forecasted for Wednesday night into Thursday morning and if you haven't you may want to prepare for potential flooding.

FEMA has some helpful tips to keep your home safe.

Overnight storm causes damage to home in in Springfield, no injuries reported

The storm overnight brought in a lot of reports of damage from Fairview, to parts of Humphreys County.

A tree fell onto a home on Circle Drive overnight in Springfield, causing significant damage to both the house and nearby vehicles.

Cooler with rain ending, another Storm 5 Alert Wednesday

As today's storm system pulls away, we're already monitoring our next chance for strong to severe storms. There will be Storm 5 Alert for our area Wednesday.

Here's the current outlook form the Storm Prediction Center.

