Rain Ends with Some Sunshine, A New Storm 5 Alert for Wendesay.

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy Start, Few Morning Showers/Storms then Decreasing Cloudy|

High: 56 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 40| N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 63|

E-5

In Depth:

As today's storm system pulls away, we're already monitoring our next chance for strong to severe storms. There will be Storm 5 Alert for our area

Wednesday. Here's the current outlook form the Storm Prediction Center.