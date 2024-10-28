Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, October 28!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're off to another week here in Music City! Here's a look at the top stories to start your day!

Nashville visitor's car stolen while on the job

Kevin Amaya, a visitor in Nashville who was in town for a job, says his car was robbed Saturday afternoon in East Nashville. He had traveled from Omaha, Nebraska to Music City as an employee with Lime Scooters.

Titans embarrassed by same old mistakes in Detroit

After the trades of two starters during the week the Titans came to Ford Field Sunday looking to prove their season is not over. Instead, they laid out the blueprint for what not to do against one of the NFL's best teams in a 52-14 beatdown at the hands of the Lions.

Justice for Justin

A grieving mother wants you to remember her 16-year-old son Justin Robinson, who was shot and killed in June. Police say they believe Justin and his friend were walking away from an argument when shots were fired.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.