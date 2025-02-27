Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, February 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Man arrested in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Ashley Dominguez

A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Ashley Dominguez.

Dominguez was enjoying a night out with friends in December of last year when she was tragically shot and killed outside an after-hours club on Murfreesboro Pike.

Actor Gene Hackman, prolific Oscar winner, found dead at home at 95 years old

Gene Hackman, the prolific Oscar-winning actor whose studied portraits ranged from reluctant heroes to conniving villains and made him one of the industry’s most respected and honored performers, has been found dead along with his wife at their home. He was 95.

Ceremony held, bench installed in honor of 7-year-old Piper Elliott

The Sumner County community held a ceremony Wednesday afternoon for 7-year-old Piper Elliott.

Her mother, Brandi Elliott, admitted to drowning her in Drakes Creek last year. Eight months later, family and friends are reclaiming the space in the young girl's honor.