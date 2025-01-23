Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, January 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Two people are dead, one stable after Antioch High School shooting

Two students are dead and another student was injured after a shooting inside Antioch High School on Wednesday.

Family said 'it's not fair' after their teen dies in Antioch High School shooting

Josselin Corea Escalante's father said he is beyond devastated.

His 16-year-old daughter died after a shooting inside the Antioch High School cafeteria on Wednesday.

Parents, families recount wait to reunite with students from Antioch High School shooting scene

After gunshots rang out inside the Antioch High school, the following hours families flocked to the Ascension Saint Thomas Medical pavilion to wait for school buses.

It wasn’t just parents who convened at the parent unification site, siblings did as well.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.