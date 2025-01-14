Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, January 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Robertson County mourns siblings killed in crash; driver faces charges

The Robertson County community is mourning the loss of two young siblings who died in a car crash Friday evening.

Class action lawsuit filed against Tennessee over 'mishandling' of SNAP benefits

After months of SNAP issues, families and nonprofits have come together to file a class action lawsuit against Tennessee and the Department of Human Services about maintaining the program.

Family feels they were kept in the dark about death at Trousdale Turner

Learning that someone you care about has passed away is always difficult. For Charles Ewing's family, it was extremely devastating.

Charles Ewing, 66, was serving a prison sentence at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center when he died. His family did not learn about their father's death for nearly six months.