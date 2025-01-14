Watch Now
News

Actions

Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, January 14

Nashville skyline
WTVF
File - Downtown Nashville on July 1, 2022.
Nashville skyline
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Robertson County mourns siblings killed in crash; driver faces charges

The Robertson County community is mourning the loss of two young siblings who died in a car crash Friday evening.

Class action lawsuit filed against Tennessee over 'mishandling' of SNAP benefits

After months of SNAP issues, families and nonprofits have come together to file a class action lawsuit against Tennessee and the Department of Human Services about maintaining the program.

Family feels they were kept in the dark about death at Trousdale Turner

Learning that someone you care about has passed away is always difficult. For Charles Ewing's family, it was extremely devastating.

Charles Ewing, 66, was serving a prison sentence at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center when he died. His family did not learn about their father's death for nearly six months.

World War II veteran Jimmy Wren celebrates his 101st birthday by looking back

We all know Dolly Parton as a Tennessee treasure, I believe Mr. Jimmy Wren might join her. In honoring his 101st birthday, we got to know this WWII veteran and Orlinda native. His stories are captivating, and he'll leave you in stitches. Enjoy this story from Chris Davis and photojournalist, Catherine Steward.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community