NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, October 15.

Shooting near Mill Creek Greenway in Antioch leaves one woman dead

Police say a 34-year-old Nashville womanwas shot and killed in the wood line off the trail at Mill Creek Greenway in Antioch Monday night.

MNPD arrest remaining suspects in weekend shooting on Jefferson Street

Metro Police arrested two suspects wanted for the deadly shooting on Jefferson Street. The pair had been hiding out since Saturday.

Former prosecutor sues DA Glenn Funk

A former prosecutor has sued Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk, accusing him of forcing her out of her job after she served on a jury in a criminal case and voted to acquit the defendant being prosecuted by Funk's office.

