NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, October 15.
Shooting near Mill Creek Greenway in Antioch leaves one woman dead
Police say a 34-year-old Nashville womanwas shot and killed in the wood line off the trail at Mill Creek Greenway in Antioch Monday night.
MNPD arrest remaining suspects in weekend shooting on Jefferson Street
Metro Police arrested two suspects wanted for the deadly shooting on Jefferson Street. The pair had been hiding out since Saturday.
Former prosecutor sues DA Glenn Funk
A former prosecutor has sued Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk, accusing him of forcing her out of her job after she served on a jury in a criminal case and voted to acquit the defendant being prosecuted by Funk's office.
For people of my generation, in our younger days we spent part of our weekends watching music shows like American Bandstand and Soul Train. That was before the age of music videos. Several years before Soul Train was syndicated out of Chicago, another syndicated R&B show was taped in Nashville at NewsChannel 5. Night Train aired in the 60s and included what may have been the first TV appearance for legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Forrest Sanders has another great look back at station history.
-Lelan Statom