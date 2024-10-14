Former prosecutor sues DA Glenn Funk, says he retaliated for her 'not guilty' vote while serving on jury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former prosecutor has sued Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk, accusing him of forcing her out of her job after she served on a jury in a criminal case and voted to acquit the defendant being prosecuted by Funk's office.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court, accuses Funk of violating the First Amendment rights of Katie Hagan, who went to work for him in January 2024 as an assistant district attorney. Hagan, a longtime defense attorney, had been praised by Funk's office when she was hired as a "highly respected attorney."

In July 2024, Hagan was summoned for jury duty and, after clearly identifying herself in court, was selected to hear a case where a defendant was accused of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun and public intoxication, the lawsuit states.

Hagan was selected as foreperson for the jury, which deliberated for less than an hour before finding the defendant not guilty.

Afterwards, Funk "berated Ms. Hagan for her jury service and accused her of being unethical," the lawsuit says.

According to the complaint, Funk "specifically took issue with the jury's returning a verdict of 'not guilty' and told Ms. Hagan that the 'not guilty' verdict could strain her relationship with law enforcement officers in the Metro Nashville Police Department."

The lawsuit includes a letter that Hagan sent to Funk to document the DA's response, including statements allegedly made by Deputy District Attorney Amy Hunter that "she didn't think I was able to 'think like a prosecutor' — whatever that means."

As a result, Funk demoted Hagan, taking her out of the courtroom and assigning her to a job reviewing visa applications by immigrants who are crime victims and are involved in pending cases.

Hagan's letter added: "Honestly, it is professionally insulting that you want me to do the job that an intern is capable of performing."

As a result, the lawsuit contends, "Ms. Hagan became an office pariah. Her fellow co-workers and colleagues were afraid to be seen with Ms. Hagan for fear of drawing the wrath and ire" of Funk.

The demotion, it adds, "created the false impression that she had done something wrong by serving on a jury."

After being told that she would not be allowed back in the courtroom until at least March or April 2025, Hagan resigned on Sept. 10.

Funk's office has not yet responded to NewsChannel 5's request for comment on the lawsuit.

But, back in September, they told the Nashville Banner that an assistant DA would have an "inherent conflict of interest serving in the same Judicial District of their employment."

They provided guidance from the state ethics board that an attorney in such a situation should insist that serving on the jury would be an ethical breach and should refuse to serve.

Hagan's lawsuit, however, contends that doing so would have violated the DA office's own personnel policies.

"Jury service is a responsibility of good citizenship, and all employees are expected to honor subpoenas for jury duty in any court," the employee manual reads. "It is the office policy that employees serve rather than seek to be excused or exempted. Jury service is both a privilege and an obligation."

The lawsuit also points to a recent investigative report from the Tennessee Comptroller's Office confirming the presence of eavesdropping equipment in the DA’s suite of offices, as well as another former prosecutor's complaint about retaliation by Funk after one of her family members expressed support for a candidate who was challenging the incumbent DA.

"Ms. Hagan is at least the second assistant district attorney to be reassigned and demoted by Defendant under circumstances amounting to punishment for protected activities," the complaint adds.

The lawsuit asks for unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, along with reinstatement of Hagan to her job and attorney's fees.