Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, February 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start your day catching up on the headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Storm 5 Alert on Tuesday night, Wednesday: Models show accumulating snow in the forecast

The weather rollercoaster continues for the upcoming week as we turn our attention to accumulating snow chances on Wednesday.

That is why we are issuing a Storm 5 Alert from Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Wednesday afternoon.

Winter Storm warning: Dangerous roads, freezing temperatures expected Wednesday

Crews across the state have spent days treating the roads ahead of Wednesday's winter storm. In Clarksville, city leaders saw around 50 crashes happen just overnight.

Hazardous driving conditions can be expected across much of the state, particularly north of the I-40 corridor and the west of I-65 corridor where snowfall will be greatest.

Doctor shares tips for staying safe in cold weather

This week's snow will also be accompanied by freezing temperatures expected to linger for a couple of days. It’s the kind of weather that can be downright dangerous if proper precautions aren’t taken.