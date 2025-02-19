Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, February 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start your day catching up on the headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.
Storm 5 Alert on Tuesday night, Wednesday: Models show accumulating snow in the forecast
The weather rollercoaster continues for the upcoming week as we turn our attention to accumulating snow chances on Wednesday.
That is why we are issuing a Storm 5 Alert from Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Wednesday afternoon.
Winter Storm warning: Dangerous roads, freezing temperatures expected Wednesday
Crews across the state have spent days treating the roads ahead of Wednesday's winter storm. In Clarksville, city leaders saw around 50 crashes happen just overnight.
Hazardous driving conditions can be expected across much of the state, particularly north of the I-40 corridor and the west of I-65 corridor where snowfall will be greatest.
Doctor shares tips for staying safe in cold weather
This week's snow will also be accompanied by freezing temperatures expected to linger for a couple of days. It’s the kind of weather that can be downright dangerous if proper precautions aren’t taken.
Breaking barriers and moving to the beat! One local dance company is making it possible for young people in wheelchairs to move and groove like everyone else. Good for your mental health, good for your physical health and good for your dose of positive news today. I hope you check out what they're doing!
-Rebecca Schleicher