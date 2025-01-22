Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, January 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Body camera released after suspect was shot by two Metro detectives in Madison

One man is in the hospital after being shot by two Metro detectives Tuesday night. According to police, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in Madison.

Please be advised the following body-camera video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Nashville Fire investigating cause of fire at former Ellensdale restaurant

The Nashville Fire Department is working to find out what caused a massive fire at the former Ellensdale restaurant just down the road from the Nashville Airport.

It happened Wednesday morning on Elm Hill Pike.

TVA asks customers to conserve electricity during extreme cold on Wednesday

In these bitter cold temperatures, power companies are expecting near-record demands for electricity across the Southwest United States.

Right here in the Volunteer state, the Tennessee Valley Authority is asking customers to lower their power consumption Wednesday morning.