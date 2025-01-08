Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, January 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Storm 5 Alert Friday: Accumulating snow to impact travel

Snow showers are expected throughout the day on Friday, and with a very cold air mass in place, those flakes won't have a hard time sticking.

Timing for this Storm 5 Alert is from Friday daybreak through the late evening.

TEMA gives tips for winter weather preparedness go-kits

As the weather gets colder, representatives from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency say it’s important to prepare for extreme situations.

A lot goes into winter severe weather preparedness, so we are breaking it down for you this morning.

Drivers urged to prepare and drive cautiously ahead of more winter weather

As snow and ice settle over the region, Middle Tennesseans are facing treacherous road conditions. Many drivers learned that on Monday night as vehicles slid across slick roads.

You can read these stories and more on our homepage!