Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, June 11

Downtown library parking garage closed indefinitely after fire

Fire officials have deemed a downtown parking garage unstable following an early morning blaze that forced hotel evacuations and left many vehicles inaccessible.

'Like watching the Animal Channel': Riot at CoreCivic prison leads to calls for state takeover

Officials and families are urging the state to take control of Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility following a violent overnight riot that required a response from about 100 officers.

'A catalyst for change': Father hopes new spotlight on Trousdale prison will bring reform after son's death

A Tennessee father is fighting for prison reform after his son died from a fentanyl overdose at a CoreCivic-managed prison that's under federal investigation and recently experienced a violent riot.

