NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, October 16.
Shooter in custody after woman was shot and killed on the Mill Creek Greenway
Metro Nashville Police say 34-year-old Alyssa Lokits was shot and killed around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, as she was working out at the Mill Creek Greenway in Antioch. The suspected shooter, 29-year-old Paul Park, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is now in custody.
Early voting begins!
The November general election is getting close and we've got everything you need to know before you head to the polls!
Middle Tennessee woman turns life around to reunite with her kids and become a homeowner
Turning your life around can be difficult, but for one Middle Tennessee woman, the hard work has been worth it. Katie Israel is celebrating after regaining custody of her children and becoming a first-time homeowner.
For people of my generation, in our younger days we spent part of our weekends watching music shows like American Bandstand and Soul Train. That was before the age of music videos. Several years before Soul Train was syndicated out of Chicago, another syndicated R&B show was taped in Nashville at NewsChannel 5. Night Train aired in the 60s and included what may have been the first TV appearance for legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Forrest Sanders has another great look back at station history.
-Lelan Statom