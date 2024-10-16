NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, October 16.

Shooter in custody after woman was shot and killed on the Mill Creek Greenway

Metro Nashville Police say 34-year-old Alyssa Lokits was shot and killed around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, as she was working out at the Mill Creek Greenway in Antioch. The suspected shooter, 29-year-old Paul Park, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is now in custody.

Early voting begins!

The November general election is getting close and we've got everything you need to know before you head to the polls!

Middle Tennessee woman turns life around to reunite with her kids and become a homeowner

Turning your life around can be difficult, but for one Middle Tennessee woman, the hard work has been worth it. Katie Israel is celebrating after regaining custody of her children and becoming a first-time homeowner.

