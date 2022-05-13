Hospitality industry group asks Gov. Bill Lee to veto Dallas' Law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group in the hospitality industry plan to ask Gov. Bill Lee to veto Dallas' Law.

The law would require security guards at bars to receive a CPR certification and de-escalation training. It would also require bouncers to receive background checks.

This comes after a medical examiner said Dallas Barrett died from not being able to breathe following a fight with security at Whiskey Row on Broadway.

Witness video shows Barrett unresponsive after a fight with security.

According to an email sent to NewsChannel5 by Kevin Teets Jr., they're calling the law a "knee-jerk reaction" to a recent event. It also says in part:

"This bill places a price tag of nearly $27 million on businesses operating in the hospitality, services and food and beverages industries across the state of Tennessee, to businesses of all sizes, many of whom have struggled enough financially."

Meanwhile, Dallas Barrett's mom, Tammy, has said the law would be an answer to her prayers. She believes there needs to be more oversight in the security industry.

Several security guards and a bar patron have been indicted for Dallas Barrett's death. Four of the guards involved were not licensed according to the state.

Alexandra Koehn is out in the field working on the story. This is still developing.