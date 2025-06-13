How schools are feeding food-insecure families this summer

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — While many kids look forward to summertime, it's also a season that can be difficult for low-income families.

Food insecurity is a rising concern in our area. According to Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee, one in eight people experiences food insecurity across Middle and West Tennessee. One in six are children.

That's why the Robertson County School Nutrition Department is working to feed students while school is out.

This Friday, any family in need in Robertson County can come by and grab a free meal kit for each of their children under 18 between 9 and 11 a.m. in the rear parking lot of the Robertson County Schools Central Office.

They'll be giving out 1,100 bags, filled with a week's worth of breakfasts and lunches for kids.

"Truly, this one day we're going to have tomorrow is one of the best days of our whole year," said the school nutrition program's supervisor, Patsi Gregory.

The department says they're happy to fill a growing need.

Over 40% of Tennessee families with children say they are food insecure, according to a Vanderbilt University Medical Center poll.

Without school meals, summertime can leave parents in a pinch.

"With the cost of food nowadays and going to the grocery store, and having your kid home for the summer, when you have more than one, especially, and you have the kids around...it's just a lot of money to feed these kids everyday," explained one volunteer, Robert Swider.

The meal kits are paid for by the USDA through the National School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program.

If you're not in Robertson County, you can check out a list of where to find free meals for kids across Middle Tennessee.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.