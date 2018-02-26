How You Can Help Tornado Victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hundreds of homes were damaged when a total of six tornadoes swept through Tennessee and Kentucky.

One of the tornadoes even took the life of a woman in Logan County, Kentucky.

Red Cross volunteers have responded to those in need and is planning to help them find housing and food until they can get back on their feet. Donate to the Red Cross here.

An apartment complex also sustained significant damage in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. A gofundme account was set up for residents of Eagle Crossing.

A second gofundme account was created for a family in Montgomery County who's home was leveled by on EF-2 tornado. The family was able to pull their pet dog from the rubble of their home. It was a hopeful moment caught on camera.

