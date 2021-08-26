Humphreys County officials give update on recovery effort

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Humphreys County officials are providing another update on recovery efforts following this weekend's deadly, catastrophic flooding.

Thursday's update comes one day after Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis announced that the number of deaths had risen to 20. After a body was recovered on Wednesday morning, the city's missing person list was cleared.

Detectives will now investigate each of the deaths individually to find out exactly what happened to each of the victims.

Mental health aids and chaplains are also on scene to help first responders deal with the trauma they have witnessed during the last few days. Waverly Department of Public Safety Chief Grant Gillespie said he hated that the younger officers had to see what they did, given how fresh they were into their careers as law enforcement officers.

The two said Highway 70 should completely reopen by Friday, according to their dispatches with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. CSX is also working to fix the railroad issues in the city.

The city is still under a boil water advisory and an 8 p.m. curfew. Humphreys County schools will remain closed for next week, for the second week in a row.