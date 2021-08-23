Humphreys County sheriff: Number of missing now 'under 20' after deadly flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The number of those still unaccounted for after Saturday’s catastrophic flooding has dropped below 20, according to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis. So far, 22 deaths have been confirmed.

Davis confirmed the update Monday morning in a call to Nick Beres on MorningLine. Through the night, Davis said they were able to cut the number of the missing down to "under 20." He said they're still doing welfare checks on people who live outside of the town area.

Davis said, while they're hopeful, there is a possibility that the death toll will go up over the next few days.

The Waverly Department of Public Safety updated its numbers Sunday night, saying they were searching for at least 26 people. While that number has since gone down, it's still unclear how many remain missing at this point.

For families, a reunification center has set up at McEwen High School. Anyone with missing person information or looking for a loved one is asked to meet at the school. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

TEMA set up a phone line to reach the reunification center at 931-582-6950.

LESS THAN 20 STILL MISSING

The stories of the missing have been truly heartbreaking for the community. 16-year-old Nathaniel Whitsett, who has autism, is one of them. His aunt told NewsChannel 5 that he was trying to climb up to the roof of the complex when he was swept away.

Another person missing is 2-year-old Kellen Cole Burrow, who was swept away from an apartment complex on East Brookside Drive. He was with his mother when the flooding hit. His stepfather, Kalaub McCord, shared what happened.

"I seen him at night when we put him to bed, she had him in her arms when he got swept away... I couldn't get back to him, but she managed to save our other four children. If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't have any children right now," said Kalaub McCord. "We were stuck in between the current, so we were the last ones to get pulled out. They had to wait on the water level to go down they said before they could come get anybody. But finally they did come have a helicopter come in and get people off of the roof."

NewsChannel 5 also spoke with Charline Bradley at the re-unification center. She was there to report her sister-in-law missing after neighbors said they heard her yelling for help on Saturday.

Bradley's family also had to evacuate and lost everything.

“Our friends and our family and our people that we... is all that matters. There is nothing material that matters. Our town of Waverly has been devastated, and those are the things that I can't imagine. So in my devastation, I know that it's going to get better over time,” said Charline Bradley.

At least 22 people - many of the children - were killed when the rising waters tore through Humphreys, Hickman, Houston and Dickson Counties early Saturday morning. The City of Waverly was the hardest hit.

According to the police and fire chief, the City of Waverly has lost more in this event than the train explosion in 1978.

HOW TO HELP

The best way to help is to donate money, but to donate items for the victims you can reach out to the Nashville Community Resource Center, the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office said anyone who would like to donate items to those displaced from their homes can go to the National Guard Armory in Waverly. It is located at 1421 US-70.

Gifts made to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund will help families impacted by the severe storms and flooding. Grants will be made to nonprofits providing vital services both immediate and long term. CFMT’s work helps free nonprofits up to concentrate on delivering services while the organization “connects generosity with need” and our community sets out to rebuild lives.