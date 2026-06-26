Hundreds gather to remember the life of 12-year-old Damarion Morehead

LOCATION, Tenn. (WTVF) — A life lost far too soon is bringing a community together.

Hundreds gathered to remember 12-year-old Damarion Morehead, who killed in a shooting downtown last Sunday evening.

Thursday night, friends, family, and neighbors are honored his memory by gathering at McFerrin Park with balloons, candles and customized t-shirts.

Damarquis Morehead, Damarion's father, said his son made him the man he is today.

"I'm lost for words when it comes to my child," he said. "I'm sorry that I wasn't there, under the circumstances that I was at work, and I really wish I was there to hold my son and tell my son everything would be okay."

"I feel like we all need a village you know what I'm saying especially to get through a hard time like this," added Damarion's aunt.

It was certainly a village that showed up at McFerrin Park to lean on one another and remember Mari as a fun, silly kid who loved to rap, play football and hang out with friends.

"I just want everybody to remember his infectious smile," his aunt told us.

Several family members said he will forever be in their memories and hearts.

When asked what the turnout Thursday means to him, Demarion's dad said it shows "that my son was important. That he meant something to the world...to the community, not just this city. That my son was somebody. That my son was not just another corpse."

Police say the fight Sunday broke out over a girl and involved six or seven people. Detectives say the shooter was being punched and kicked when he pulled out a gun and started firing and hit Damarion. Detectives say they arrested 24-year-old Devin Orr Monday morning. He's now charged with criminal homicide.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.