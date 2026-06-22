‘We Lost a Baby:' Family of Damarion Morehead, 12, killed in Nashville shooting speaks out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 24-year-old man faces a criminal homicide charge after a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed during a fight in downtown Nashville.

Detectives arrested Devin Orr and charged him with criminal homicide in the death of Damarion Morehead. The family said the two did not know each other.

The fight happened in the area of Rep. John Lewis Way and Deaderick Street. Investigators said the altercation reportedly started over a female and involved six or seven people, including Morehead.

According to detectives, videos show Orr being punched and kicked during the fight. At some point, Orr reached into his waistband, pulled out a handgun, and fired shots as those involved began running away. Morehead fell to the ground and was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, where he later died.

Orr was arrested Monday morning.

Damarion's family is now mourning the loss of a child they said was loved by many. His great-aunt, Nikki Haddox, spoke about the loss.

"I know a lot of people are going to say what they feel about the situation. You see videos and take your perspective of that. I'm okay with that. But we lost someone. We lost a baby. He was 12." Haddox explained.

The family said they are focused on grieving and hope the investigation will provide answers about what happened.

You can help with funeral arrangements, here.

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