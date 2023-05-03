Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans wait hours to buy concert merchandise before The Eras Tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of Taylor Swift fans, also known as "swifties," are expected to take over the city of Nashville this weekend.

The pop superstar headlines Nissan Stadium for three consecutive nights. As the anticipation builds, merchandise for "The Eras Tour" went on sale on Wednesday near Lot R at Nissan Stadium, causing hundreds of fans to line up as early as 2:30 a.m. to get their hands on exclusive tour merchandise.

Smyrna resident Kellon Johnson was in the running for "husband of the year" after landing fourth in line to buy merchandise for his wife, who couldn't make it early due to her work schedule.

"Brownie points are always great. No husband will argue against that," Johnson said.

He was joined by hundreds of swifties, all with the end goal of getting their hands on the tour merchandise. Some fans waited for over 10 hours because they were afraid there would be chaos like the Tampa and Atlanta shows.

The merch bus finally opened a little after noon on Wednesday, but to the disappointment of some fans, the store was not stocked up before the sale.

It didn't take long for fans to "shake off" their frustrations after finding out that the merchandise would be restocked before the concert. Many were just excited that their "wildest dreams" were about to become a reality in a few days.

"It is disappointing waiting 8 hours, but it was still worth it, because I still got something to take to them, and they still have an opportunity to buy something at the concert," Johnson said.

River Queen Voyages Owner Annie Klaver is also a Taylor Swift fan. She's anticipating a weekend for the history books. She already knows getting to her business will be difficult because of road closures, which is in Cumberland Park.

"As a local business owner, we've had challenges where these big local events kind of come in, and it becomes difficult for our customers to find us," Klaver said.

She has tickets for the Saturday show.

If you missed out on the merchandise sale on Wednesday, there will be another opportunity to purchase before the concert on Thursday at 10 a.m. Fans can also buy merchandise at the concert when Taylor Swift takes over Nashville this weekend.