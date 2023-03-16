Info session to be held for city leaders to learn more about impact of Metro Council reduction law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Thursday, Metro Council members will get the chance to ask questions about a new state law that will cut the number of representatives in half.

Earlier this month, state lawmakers passed a bill that reduces the number of Metro Council members to 20. It was quickly signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee.

It is being held to make sure council members understand everything that is under this new law and give them the opportunity to ask the Planning Commission questions about redistricting.

Vice Mayor Jim Shulman invited council members to this information session that will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the Council Chambers. No action will be taken at the meeting, but the city of Nashville has already taken action by filing a lawsuit Monday.

Metro's law director argues that the new law violates the Tennessee Constitution, stating that the state legislature does not have the authority to change Metro charter without approval. A panel of three judges, one from Nashville and the other two from the State Supreme Court will preside over this case.

However, for now, because the bill has already been signed into law, the council has to prepare for it. That means redistricting needs to happen before the August election or there may be a special election next year.