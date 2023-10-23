'It definitely rattles you.' La Vergne community bands together during manhunt for suspect who shot officers

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The manhunt for a gunman who shot two La Vergne police officers now spans the state.

John Drake Jr., 38 is now on the TBI's Most Wanted List. Right now, a Blue Alert is in effect statewide.

On Saturday, La Vergne Police Officers Ashely Boleyjack and Gregory Kern were both shot in the parking lot of Dollar General on Stones River Road. According to investigators, they were shot while questioning Drake Jr. who they suspected was in a stolen car.

Drake Jr. is the estranged son of the Metro Nashville Police Chief.

In the community where this all started, people are on edge.

"I feel a little scared," said Glyndon Wicks. "It definitely rattles you a little bit."

Wicks and her family were one of many who followed a shelter-in-place order on Saturday.

Christina Gramberg, a resident of the Lake Forest neighborhood, described what the police search entailed.

"SWAT was out looking in every door, every car making sure no one is hiding anywhere. Sheds... making sure they're locked," Gramberg explained.

Gramberg was glad to see four balloons at the Dollar General to show the police department the community supports them.

"We're thinking of them; they're not alone, and they are loved, and we are glad they are safe and getting better," Gramberg said