'It sound(ed) just like a bomb.' 911 calls released from Clarksville boom

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 911 calls have been released from a mystery boom that shook homes in the Montgomery County area.

911 operator: “911 what’s your emergency? Caller: It’s no emergency but we’re in the bed and something all at once sounded like a bomb went off over here. People were in a frenzy because they thought there had been an explosion in Clarksville.

Police said Fort Campbell was closed for the holiday weekend, so it was not a military exercise to their knowledge.

Some 911 callers said they were scared.

Caller: “Haven’t seen anything, but we live in a pretty good size house, and it was just like a big blast of pressure up against the house."

911 callers reported their homes shaking, and windows rattling, from the boom. In one surveillance video from Heather Rooney, you see a bright flash of light at the same time.

Law enforcement searched the area for hours but didn't find anything. There were no injuries or property damage reported.

Mystery boom update: 911 calls have been released after an explosion-like sound shook homes in Montgomery County this weekend. Police are calling it an unknown phenomena. Fort Campbell was mostly closed for the holiday weekend. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/z4qht6Ujmz — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) September 9, 2021

Caller: “It sound just like a bomb, it jarred the whole house."

911 operator: "So it did not sound like a gunshot then?

Caller: "I don’t know, we was in the bed. We don’t need to see a officer, I would just like to find out if somebody’s… what it is."

911 operator: "It sounded like something exploded? Uhuh just 'umph.' It jarred the house!"

On Monday, a woman who was concerned about the boom said she also smelled something strange when she went outside to check it out. Another person messaged NewsChannel5’s Alexandra Koehn and said they heard it all the way in Houston County.