'It’s not good legislation' Wilson County School Board unanimously opposes school voucher expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've already heard from a few school districts, including Rutherford County last month, saying they're firmly against school voucher expansion. But earlier this week, Wilson County didn't just pass a resolution.

"If the money is there for public schools we need to be investing that money in our public schools," said Carrie Pfeiffer, a Wilson County School Board member.

Every school board member spoke about their deep concerns about the proposal, including several Republicans.

"We don’t know what this is going to ultimately cost down the road," said Beth Myers, another WCS board member.

"There’s an overwhelming majority of the people in Wilson County that’s opposed to this," said Larry Tomlinson, a Wilson County School board member.

"When you’ve got all these different people in education saying stop. I hope our legislators listen," said Melissa Lynn, another school board member.

Wilson County's Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell wrote the resolution, which ended up passing unanimously.

"I’m not accepting that this is good legislation, it’s not good legislation," he said.

Luttrell admits there are provisions in the House omnibus version of this bill that he's always supported, but he thinks it's wrong for those provisions to be used to pass a voucher expansion he wholeheartedly opposes.

"Everything they’re putting in there should be in separate legislation, in a different educational pack, because it’s what’s good for public schools and public teachers — period. And then we can go on and have this discussion," said Luttrell.

Governor given chance to respond

So NewsChannel 5 asked Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee if he had any response to Wilson County's concerns. Instead of answering, Gov. Lee spoke about vouchers in general.

"What matters is kids and their future," said Lee. "We also need to remember that parents need to have more choices. When parents have more choices, children have more opportunities for success."

Lee wouldn't wade into the fray on whether he supports the House or Senate version in particular.

"What I’m going to do is see where this lands," he replied. "When it narrows down, then we can make comments on what we, how we feel about it — but right now there are so many options."

But if you ask Superintendent Luttrell, he's opposed to all of the above.

"We’re smarter than this. The pork is going to be to try to get us to accept it. I’m not accepting it," he said.