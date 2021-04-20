Jamayla Marlowe: GoFundMe raises more than 10K for family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A GoFundMe, which was set up to assist the family of Jamayla Marlowe, has already surpassed its $10,000 goal.

As of Tuesday, more than $15,000 had been raised to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

Family member Jamayla Marlowe, Antania Butler and their mother

The 3-year-old was shot and killed in the backseat of a car on April 12. Her 2-year-old sister, Antania Butler, was also shot. Both children were caught in the crossfire when police say people started shooting.

Over the weekend, dozens of relatives, friends and community members marched on Dickerson Pike in Jamayla’s honor.

