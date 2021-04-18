March for 3-year-old Jamayla Marlowe draws dozens to Dickerson Pike to protest gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A parade of people stopped traffic Sunday afternoon in honor of slain Nashville toddler Jamayla Marlowe.

The three-year-old was shot and killed in the backseat of a car on Monday. Her two-year-old sister Antania Butler was also shot too. She survived the incident and was at the march.

"I mean, I just feel the love," said Earl Jones, Marlowe's great grandfather. "My baby left a legacy. A legacy that will always live on."

Dozens of relatives, friends and community members marched on Dickerson Pike in the three-year-old's honor.

"Stop the gun violence!" Marlowe's grandmother shouted.

Mothers who know the pain of losing a child to gun violence walked with the group.

"We're not blood, we're not family, but unfortunately this violence has brought us together," said Amber Posey.

Amber Posey's daughter Ashanti died on April 9, 2020. She said it was important for Marlowe's mother to know she is supported.

"It’s paying it forward to let her know there are other mothers that feel her pain, there are other mothers that are willing to fight with you, you don’t have to do this alone and most importantly don’t let no one else tell you how to grieve," Posey said.

Marlowe's family arranged Sunday’s parade with Metro Nashville Police.

Thomas Winston Jr. has been charged with criminal homicide for the toddler's death. According to police, he admitted to firing shots at the scene.