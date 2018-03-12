Judge Approves Fast-Track Hearing In Lawsuit Challenging Mayoral Election Date

Jason Lamb
6:35 PM, Mar 12, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Davidson County judge has granted a fast-track hearing in a lawsuit filed against Metro government and the Davidson County Election Commission.

The hearing will be held on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the Part I courtroom, according to court filings.

Ludye Wallace, the head of the Nashville Chapter of the NAACP, filed the lawsuit. It says that state law and the Metro Charter require the election to replace former Mayor Megan Barry be held in May, not the August 2 date the election commission approved on Friday. Wallace has said he is running for mayor.

Wallace’s attorney filed a motion for the expedited hearing, in part because if a judge decides the correct date for the mayoral election is May 1 instead of August 2, the candidate qualifying deadline is only 10 days away.

