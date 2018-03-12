Judge Approves Fast-Track Hearing In Lawsuit Challenging Mayoral Election Date

Ludye Wallace, the head of the Nashville Chapter of the NAACP, filed the lawsuit. It says that state law and the Metro Charter require the election to replace former Mayor Megan Barry be held in May, not the August 2 date the election commission approved on Friday. Wallace has said he is running for mayor.
Wallace’s attorney filed a motion for the expedited hearing, in part because if a judge decides the correct date for the mayoral election is May 1 instead of August 2, the candidate qualifying deadline is only 10 days away.