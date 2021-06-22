Judge to rule on key motions in Andrew Delke case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A judge is expected to issue key rulings Tuesday in the case against decommissioned Metro police officer Andrew Delke.

Recently, Judge Monte Watkins heard three days of motions in hearings in the case and will ultimately decide what evidence, such as surveillance video of the shooting, can be used in the trial.

Delke is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 killing of Daniel Hambrick.

Photo of Daniel Hambrick provided by a friend, Carissa Turner. Delke shot Daniel Hambrick during a foot chase back in 2018.

Delke's trial is set to start on July 12 after it was pushed back because of the pandemic. A request for a change of venue has been denied twice. Right now, Delke remains out on bond.