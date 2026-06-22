Jury selection begins in trial of former Tenn. Titans scout accused of killing girlfriend, unborn baby

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trial of a former Tennessee Titans scout accused of poisoning his girlfriend is set to begin today. Blaise Taylor is charged in connection to the deaths of his girlfriend and their unborn baby from back in 2023.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, more than three years after the death of his girlfriend and their unborn baby.

The trial was delayed earlier this year due to January's winter storm.

Taylor faces several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.

Police say in February of 2023, Taylor put an excessive amount of cocaine in Jade Benning's drink. Then he called 911, claiming Benning was having an allergic reaction.

Jade died on her 25th birthday, just days later.

Taylor was arrested after a grand jury indicted him in the two deaths in March of 2024.

He posted a $2.5 million bond in April 2024.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com