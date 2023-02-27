Lawmakers recommend extending TSU's Board of Trustees by one year, after fallout from Comptroller's report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunset hearings are usually pretty routine on Tennessee's Capitol Hill. They allow agencies and university boards to continue working for another couple of years. But there was nothing routine about TSU's Board of Trustees sunset hearing Monday, in the Government Operations Joint Subcommittee on Education, Health and General Welfare.

This all started with a special report from Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower on TSU's handling of on-campus housing this school year.

"Well number one, we just need to see solid decision making by the management," said Mumpower, in an interview with NewsChannel 5.

The 82-page report details how TSU knew they had a housing shortage, yet ramped up scholarship offers along with promises of on-campus housing anyway. That left scores of students in hotels or scrambling for other options.

"Tennessee State University has not run as well as it should be, so for the sake of the students, whatever needs to happen, we need the university to run well," said Mumpower.

The subcommittee was tasked with deciding whether or not TSU's Board of Trustees should remain as the governing body for the school. The TSU Trustees Board Chair promised better accountability.

"The board will continue to evaluate the president and engage in active discussions regarding TSU’s overall management at the university," said Dr. Deborah Cole.

This statement from Cole stood in contrast to the message sent last Thursday on Capitol Hill, when Cole and TSU alumni voiced unanimous support for TSU leadership.

Perhaps with those promises in mind, the body was ready to vote.

"We have a unanimous decision on this — you have been extended one year," announced Rep. Dale Carr, a Republican serving as the subcommittee chair.

Ultimately, if the rest of the legislature approves the one-year board extension, it will be up to TSU president Glenda Glover and the board to prove they've made improvements. Glover says they're up to the challenge.

"We’re going to do what we said we were going to do. We’re going to implement the changes we’ve put forth, some have already done, the others still to come," said Glover.

The question now becomes if Glover's job is still safe. She didn't seem concerned.

"I have never worried about a job or a next move. I just know today is about TSU’s government, governance structure and what we’re doing for our students and how we’re going to keep our students on the right path to success," Glover told NewsChannel 5 in an interview.

But Comptroller Mumpower wasn't as confident, although he clarified that is a decision the TSU Board of Trustees will have to make.

"It is the management who have got them out of line coming in today. Can the management, who works at the direction of the board of trustees, fix things?"

What is clear — many of the alumni gathered at the Capitol seem to have faith in Glover.

"I know she’s very competent and able to run our university to the very best of her ability," said Brenda Kirk, an alumna of TSU. "We know a change is going to come -- and it’s going to be a positive change."

"I hope they stick to the plan, I hope they start today fixing the long list of things that need to be fixed," said Mumpower.

Granting a one-year extension is not common for lawmakers to do. The only other state entity to just get a one-year extension this year was the embattled Department of Children's Services.

The subcommittee's recommendation will now move onto another committee. If it passes there, the full chambers will consider granting the board a one-year extension. If that becomes law, TSU representatives will have to return next year to the Capitol to demonstrate they made improvements.