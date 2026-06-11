Emails show Ajax Turner staff member aided the city's senior center takeover — then was named to lead it

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emails obtained through public records requests by NewsChannel 5 show a staff member at the Ajax Turner 50+ Center in Clarksville was in discussions with the mayor's office and the Parks and Recreation Department about a major transition — two months before the mayor told the full board of his plans. That staff member was later fired, hired by Parks and Recreation the next day, and is said to be leading the city's senior center when it opens in July.

That staff member is Jessica Catlett, who was serving as director of the adult day center, Senior Circle of Friends Adult Day Center.

In a series of emails in January, she wrote that her goal was "to be supportive and proactive in helping this transition go smoothly." Emails also included job descriptions of key positions at Ajax Turner 50+ Center.

In March, Catlett was fired for insubordination. According to records obtained, Parks and Recreation hired her the next day and brought her on at the same hourly rate she was paid at Ajax Turner.

On the same day Catlett was fired, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts wrote in an email chain, "Let's find a good spot for her. She is critical to our July 1st plan."

NewsChannel 5 An email from Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, sent the same day Jessica Catlett was fired, reads: "Let's find a good spot for her. She is critical to our July 1st plan."

Then, on June 5, Catlett was announced as the person who will oversee the city's senior center when it opens, according to Clarksville Now.

"This sounds like a setup from the start," said Jimmy Parker, who served as board chair at Ajax Turner 50+ Center for most of his tenure on the board from 2018-2024.

I brought the records I obtained to board member Lois Greider and Parker to help establish a timeline.

NewsChannel 5 Board member Lois Greider reviews emails with Hannah McDonald.

"So in January, Ajax Turner Senior Center was operating like it was going to continue to operate another 30 years?" I asked Greider.

"Yeah," Greider said.

"Meanwhile, someone who works for the center as the adult day center director is talking to the mayor's office and the parks and rec department about..."

"Promoting," Greider said.

"...about a future that looks different?" I asked.

"Yes," Greider said.

"I have to pray for patience, because if he gives me strength I'm going to need bail money," Greider said.

Neither the city's press office nor Catlett responded to repeated calls, texts, social media messages, or emails seeking comment on these exchanges, some of which were sent as far back as six weeks ago, until three hours before the story was set to publish. A spokesperson said, "The City of Clarksville has no further comment on this matter at this time."

Pitts, who is behind the plan to put the Parks and Recreation Department in charge of the senior center on July 1, cited turnover in an April interview as one reason to take over the center.

The plans, however, remain tied to the city's budget, which still requires City Council approval. The first vote was scheduled for Thursday.

The ripple effect

The transition has already left neighbors Chavone Erkins and Quillis Freeman without a resource they relied on. The adult day center closed following the recent firing of executive director Rita Allsop. Because the license was in Allsop's name, services at the Senior Circle of Friends Adult Day Center came to an abrupt end when city-appointed board members voted to fire her.

NewsChannel 5 Chavone Erkins makes her dad lunch at her home in Clarksville now that her father is unable to get meals and services at Senior Circle of Friends Adult Day Center.

Freeman, 69, was receiving supervised care at the center until the end of May, when services suddenly ended — even though the center's own bus had already picked him up that day.

Freeman's daughter Erkins now makes all of her father's meals. He is with her around the clock and cannot be alone because of his dementia and history of seizures.

"Nobody called me. Dad called me and said, 'You need to get me,' and I said, 'What are you talking about? You just got there,' and he said, 'Well, they fired the director. You have to get me,'" Erkins said.

"We ain't know what was going on. We was just told to call someone to come get us," Freeman said.

Erkins said Mayor Pitts personally reached out to apologize for the sudden closure of the adult day center.

For Erkins, while she wants answers, keeping her father in a routine is paramount.

"To take that from them, because you have drama, because you have a power struggle. It's sad. It's sad," Erkins said.

For the seniors involved, it isn't about contracts — it's about community.

"They're used to routine. They need that. They're used to that structure. You just interrupted his routine," Erkins said.

Publicly, the city has said seniors will have "more services, and more to enjoy than ever before" when the facility reopens under Parks and Recreation on July 20.

If there's something related to this story you think should be looked at closer, reach out to me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.